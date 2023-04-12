If your child is gearing up to start primary school in September, you might be awaiting the crucial decision of where they will be going to start the first step of their education. After submitting the daunting application in September, parents and guardians will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred school on April 17 for the September 23/24 academic year.

But what if your child isn’t allocated the school place they want? Whether it could cause transport issues, lack of disability support or failure to specialise in a particular subject, you might want to appeal the decision. We have rounded up all you need to know about accepting and appealing your child’s school place.

When is National Offer Day 2023 - the date primary school places are confirmed

National Offer Day is when parents find out which primary schools have offered their children a place in their school for the upcoming academic year. This year, the primary school National Offer Day will take place on Monday, April 17.

The decision on the offer will be sent by Leeds City Council. If you applied online, you will receive an email confirmation about your child’s school place sooner than if you applied by paper application form.

National Offer Day 2023: Can I appeal a decision?

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school in Leeds, or you are unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to officially appeal the decision to an independent panel.

You can appeal the decision via the Leeds City Council website. Appeals happen in two parts. First you appeal in writing and then you attend an appeal hearing. On the form you need to clearly set out the reasons why your child should have a place at your preferred school in your appeal form.

For September 2023 admissions, your appeal form should be completed and returned by no later than May 15, 2023. If it is received after these dates, it may be heard after the other appeals. The decision of the panel is final and binding on all parties.

Erin Smart, an education law lawyer, at Irwin Mitchell has issued advice on what parents can do if they want to appeal the decision not to offer their child a preferred school.

She said: “School admissions can be very competitive but parents have a right to tell their local authority which school they would prefer their child to go to.

Liverpool primary school places will be offered on National Offer Day 2023 - Credit: Adobe

“The local authority must consider parents’ preferences and follow the School Admissions Code during the admissions process, but don’t have to give any reason for their decision when they do reach a verdict. If you feel that your preferences have been unfairly dismissed, you can appeal the decision with the local authority, the Independent Admissions Appeal Panel or even judicial review.”

Reasons why parents might appeal a school decision