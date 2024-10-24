MP Keir Mather visits Kippax North Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keir Mather, the MP for Selby and Kippax, recently visited Kippax North Primary School to engage with pupils and staff, exploring how the school’s culture fosters aspiration and determination among its students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, the students shared their vision of "digging deep and aiming high," explaining how this ethos is underpinned by values such as individuality, kindness, pride, integrity, resilience, and equality.

Keir was given a tour of the school, from the foundation stages to Upper Key Stage 2, where Year 5 and 6 pupils detailed how the school prepares them for life beyond primary education. They spoke about the extra responsibilities they are entrusted with, which helps build their confidence and reinforces a culture of determination and aspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Beth Burland, Head Teacher, commented: “It was wonderful to see our pupils engage with and be inspired by our new MP. They were all proud to showcase their school and their work, as well as demonstrate the ‘outstanding’ behaviour highlighted in our last Ofsted report. It was a pleasure to get to know Keir and for him to meet his youngest constituents .”

Kippax North pupils demonstrating their school's values.

Keir Mather MP for Selby and Kippax said: “I was delighted to visit Kippax North, part of the new Kippax and Methley ward that has recently joined the newly formed Selby and Kippax constituency.

"It was wonderful to meet both staff and students that are so enthusiastic about their school, what they are learning about, and their values. In the coming months I am excited to get out and visit other schools across our area, including many in the Brigshaw Learning Partnership.”

Casper and Toby, year 6 pupils said: “We were really excited to meet our MP and glad that he found time to come and meet us as we know he must be very busy.” “He was really interested to learn about our school and we were very proud to tell him about it!”