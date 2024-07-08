Meet Leeds primary school dinner lady who has been serving up meals for 40 years
The halls of Holy Rosary and St Anne’s School were filled with joy and celebration last week as students, staff, and the local community gathered to honour Mary Paris, a dinner lady and cleaner who has dedicated 40 years of service to the school.
Mary, a familiar and beloved figure at Holy Rosary and St Anne’s, has been an integral part of the school community since she started working there in 1984.
Known for her genuine care for the students, Mary has left an indelible mark on generations of pupils.
Mary said: “My favourite part of the job is spending time with the children, I love the kids and I love my job.
“I have always been treated like part of the family in this school."
To commemorate her 40 years, the school organised a special celebration in her honour - Mary and the students enjoyed burger, chips and juice outside on the school field on Wednesday (July 3) before enjoying a disco in the school hall.
Students decorated handmade cards and Mary was showered with gifts.
Lucy Rundle, headteacher, said: "Mary Paris is the heart and soul of Holy Rosary and St Anne’s.
“Her kindness, dedication, and hard work have made our school a better place for everyone. We are incredibly grateful for her 40 years of service and look forward to many more."
Students also expressed their gratitude, and shared fond memories and stories about Mary’s support with many students commenting about how kind she is.
Mary was touched by the outpouring of affection and appreciation, thanking everyone for their kind words and support.
