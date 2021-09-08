Leeds Conservatoire, is working in partnership with the Federation of Drama Schools and Conservatoires UK to run the Performing Arts, Music and Production Arts Higher Education Fair later this month, in a first of its kind event at Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill Campus.

The aim is to give students more ideas and options around further education that don't have to be 'traditional' ways into music, stage, screen and dance and that are usually based in London.

The fair, on September 29, will feature stands and workshops from some of the country’s leading performing arts institutions. Prospective applicants, parents, teachers and advisors are

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performing arts students in Leeds may not have to travel too far to get an education in the sector.

invited to discover specialist training opportunities, available options and advice from industry experts.

Emily Knox, Acting Head of Student Recruitment at Leeds Conservatoire, said: “Many students face difficulties when considering higher education performing arts options, as visiting a number of open days, particularly in London, can be extremely expensive. We wanted to create a central northern hub where like-minded, talented individuals can come together to explore alternatives to traditional university courses.

“We hope this pioneering event will be the first of many, with the aim of running these fairs regularly in cities across the country at further education colleges, art centres and theatres.

By engaging with bright, enthusiastic applicants, we can raise the profile of alternative higher education performing arts opportunities.”

Richard Lee, Head of Media, Music and Performance Production at Leeds City College, added: “Leeds City College is committed to inspiring creative minds and we’re constantly

looking for ways to innovate. Therefore, the opportunity to deliver a one-stop shop for performing arts options at our Quarry Hill campus is phenomenal.

“Applicants will have the opportunity to benefit from our fantastic campus facilities for workshops and visit a diverse range of specialist providers who will be offering insight on

courses, entry requirements, audition masterclasses and taster sessions.”