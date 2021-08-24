Leeds City College, Quarry Hill Campus, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College have seen a high volume of enquiries from students seeking advice on what to do if they haven’t got a place at college or sixth form to continue their studies or have had to change their plans last minute.

Both sites are now inviting students to visit their campuses to discuss potential options and courses.

It comes after Notre Dame Sixth Form College stopped enrolment after it reached the "unprecedented position" of all places being filled within three days.

Rachael Booth, Principal at Leeds Sixth Form College, said: “Over the last few days we’ve logged a spike in calls from students and their parents feeling anxious about what to do next after receiving their results last week.

"At a time like this, we know young people are feeling worried about their college places, so we made the decision to open our campuses up for students to drop in and come and talk to us.

“Students will receive dedicated course advice when they attend, offering them guidance on the right study programme for them.

"It also gives us an opportunity to provide them with the reassurance they need after a difficult year.

"We also have an extended enrolment period to give potential students plenty of time to come and get all the information they need before starting on their further education journey.”

A mother of a student - who wishes to remain anonymous - said: “We called the college and immediately they invited us to come in for a chat about potential options.

"Due to places in other colleges filling up so quickly, we had to explore other options right away.

"We had been left feeling worried as we were unsure what to do next but being able to talk to the staff at the colleges was reassuring.

"My child left feeling really excited about joining Leeds Sixth Form College to study A levels in September.”

Students can drop in to Leeds City College’s Park Lane Campus, where Leeds Sixth Form College is based, Quarry Hill and Printworks campuses.

Staff will need to see a copy of GCSE results and a form of personal identification such as a passport.

College opening hours

Tuesday, August 23 to Friday, August 27 10am to 4pm.

Late night opening 10am -7pm Wednesday.

Where to go

Leeds Sixth Form College - Park Lane Campus - B Block

Leeds Sixth Form College A level provision

Access to Medicine

Access to Social Action