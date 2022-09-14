While Ofsted doesn’t usually inspect universities and other higher education institutions, Leeds University began running levy-funded apprenticeship courses in 2017, meaning it must now be inspected by the schools regulator.

A report, put together following an inspection in June, rated the university as “good”.

It stated the institution gives its apprentices the skills to meet employers’ demands, while keeping learners safe and happy.

Leeds University received a "good" rating, following its first ever Ofsted inspection.

The report states: “Apprentices acquire significant new knowledge, skills and behaviours throughout their apprenticeship and learn the specialist skills required for their roles. They are well prepared for higher-level careers in healthcare, nursing, clinical practice, leadership and digital technologies.

"The small number of apprentices who have completed their end-point assessments have achieved with high grades. Apprentices enjoy their programmes and are proud to be part of the university community. They appreciate the professional learning environment, including the library, which is well resourced to support research and further study.”

It added apprentices benefit from “a culture of care and respect” which “makes them feel valued and safe”, adding that they build positive relationships with university staff.

“Apprentices have access to a variety of enrichment opportunities, and many participate in events and activities that enhance their apprenticeship experience.

“Apprentices on the level six digital and technology solutions professional programme participate in a broad range of sports activities, such as boxing, kickboxing and football.”

Of the 544 apprentices, 135 were studying nursing or healthcare, 155 studying digital and technology solutions, with another 225 on leadership-related programmes.

The report added leaders worked with employers to provide “ambitious” programmes to address employers’ demands for “higher skilled employees”.

It said: “These apprentices study Master’s level degree units and ‘discovery modules’ that complement the technical curriculum and better prepare them for higher-level roles in their workplaces.”

“Most employers provide apprentices who work in challenging and demanding roles with the time to complete their apprenticeship studies.”