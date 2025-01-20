Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A university in Leeds has been recognised as having outstanding features after an Ofsted inspection.

Leeds Arts University, located on Blenheim Walk, was rated Outstanding for quality of education and personal development.

The specialist creative arts university, which has two campuses in the centre of Leeds, also rated Good in the areas of behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, education programmes for young people and adult learning programmes.

It was the institutions first full Ofsted inspection since the previously named ‘Leeds College of Art’ was granted full university status, by the Privy Council, in 2017.

The education watchdog said: “Students thrive in highly productive and well-resourced studios, where they explore with passion their creativity and artistic interests. Students appreciate the constructive input of their expert tutors and peers, which they reflect on deeply to develop their ideas.

“They receive helpful guidance from tutors about how to stay safe when working online and when conducting research off-campus. They are proud to contribute to a supportive and inclusive community, where bullying and harassment are not tolerated and where they can express their individuality.”

Students “apply their knowledge and skills” in a commercial context so that they understand the realities of employment in the creative sector.

They use the university’s photography studios to “produce industry-standard professional portfolios” that support their progression to higher-level study or employment.

Inspectors added: “Tutors plan the arts curriculums carefully to give students insight into a range of creative disciplines. They use their expertise as practising artists and designers to teach students new skills in areas, such as fashion, heritage crafts, graphics, illustration and ceramics arts.

“They involve students in frequent self- and peer-critique so that students become highly reflective about their creative abilities. Students complete ‘hot reflections’ when working on their projects to consider the strengths and areas for development in their work.”

Tutors use their training in neurodiversity to provide “highly individualised support” for students with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Staff make sure that students understand the range of opportunities available to them on completion of their courses.

The university has been advised to take action to “improve the attendance and punctuality” of students who are repeatedly absent and frequently arrive late to lessons.

Professor Simone Wonnacott, Vice-Chancellor, said: “This is a tremendous result for our further education provision. I am delighted with the well-deserved recognition of the combined efforts that go into developing an environment in which our students can thrive.

“This is a very positive outcome which is a testament to the commitment of all our staff and students, and confirms our belief that Leeds Arts University is a place where students are supported to reach their own creative potential.”