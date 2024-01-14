Leeds Trinity University is set to demolish two 'aging' buildings later this year in a plan to ensure its Brownberrie Lane campus is 'fit for the future'.

The Horsforth-based university's application for determination of demolition of the of the Bede and Jervaux buildings on campus have been approved by Leeds City Council, in what the university said was a "pre-planned programme of the removal of aging structures".

In the application, submitted to Leeds City Council in December 2023, the university stated that the two buildings had "reached the end of their useful life" and are "no longer fit for purpose".

Leeds Trinity University is planning on demolishing the Bede and Jervaux buildings on their Brownberrie Lane campus in the summer. Picture by Google

A Leeds Trinity University spokesperson said: "This work is part of the University’s wider campus masterplan, and a pre-planned programme of the removal of aging structures to ensure our buildings and facilities are fit for the future.

“We anticipate that the demolition of the Bede and Jervaux buildings will take place in Summer 2024 once further discussions with staff and students have taken place to ensure teaching and learning requirements are suitably met.

"We look forward to progressing this in the months to come."

The University is also set to open its doors to its first campus away from its Horsforth base, as the City Campus prepares to take on students from five schools for the 2024/2025 academic year.

