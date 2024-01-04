A new campus hosting five different programmes are set to open ahead of the 2024/2025 academic year.

Leeds Trinity University will soon open its doors to its first campus away from its Horsforth base, as the City Campus prepares to take on students from five programmes.

The new facilities, which will be located at 1 Trevelyan Square, in the heart of city centre and just a few minutes from both the bus station and train station, will host the university’s Business School, School of Computer Science, School of Construction and the Built Environment, School of Criminology, Investigation and Policing and Law School, starting in the 2024/25 academic year.

It will offer a range of modern facilities and services to ensure that students can have "the best environment for learning, experience and collaboration", such as learning spaces, study spaces.

Leeds Trinity University is set to open its City Campus on Trevelyan Square for the 2024/25 academic year.

There is also specialist facilities for the programmes run at the new site, including a trading room, board room and business engagement centre, law court and custody suite, as well as specialist labs for their Computer Science and Construction and Built Environment courses.

On the third floor, students will find the new library space with study and group study rooms and silent areas, along with the City Campus Helpdesk. The campus also features an onsite café.

On acquiring the new building back in 2022, Jamie Hanley, Chair of the Board of Governors at the university, said: “This is a hugely important moment in the history of Leeds Trinity University.

"The intention to complement the existing campus in Horsforth with a presence in Leeds city centre demonstrates real ambition, the potential for collaboration and a long-term commitment to our great Leeds City Region."

Students at the new campus will still be able to access all the facilities at the Brownberrie Lane campus, including the Sports Centre, Media Centre and Andrew Kean Learning Centre.