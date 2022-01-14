Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Abbey Maclure, left, and Immy Share, digital audience and content editor for Newsquest

Abbey Maclure and Immy Share, who both completed their MA in Journalism at Leeds Trinity, have been named in different categories at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence 2021.

Abbey, a reporter for the Yorkshire Evening Post, is shortlisted for Trainee of the Year while Immy, a former YEP reporter now working as a digital audience and content editor for Newsquest in London, is on the shortlist in the Podcast Journalism category.

The NCTJ Awards for Excellence recognise and reward the best journalism students, apprentices and trainees, highlighting the achievements of individuals with promising journalism careers ahead of them.

Leeds Trinity University

A record-breaking 481 entries were received in 2021 across 17 categories, in addition to the 1,407 students and trainees that were eligible for the student and trainee of the year awards.

Abbey is one of just four candidates to be shortlisted for the Trainee of the Year award, which is made up of the best-performing candidates from across the country who completed their National Qualification in Journalism (NQJ) exams in 2021.

She said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for Trainee of the Year; it came as a real surprise.

“The NQJ exams are rigorous tests to prepare you for being a senior journalist and news desk roles, and it's a lovely boost after all the revision I did last summer.

“When I started my MA in Journalism at Leeds Trinity in 2019, I had a very limited understanding of things like media law, politics or the workings of local councils.

"The course thoroughly prepared me for everything I needed to know and as well as the NCTJ qualifications, I came away with so much practical knowledge and the support of tutors who really built up my confidence.

“It was the foundation of everything I’ve built on at the Yorkshire Evening Post and while studying for my NQJs.”

Immy’s podcast about online abuse, which highlights the serious issue of ‘trolling’ on social media, has been shortlisted in the Podcast Journalism category alongside five other candidates.

Immy said: “I entered my podcast into the Podcast Journalism category as a bit of a ‘why not’ and never expected to actually be nominated.

"I am of course over the moon that I have been as, above anything else, this podcast highlights the tragedy of social media trolling which takes place all the time, every day – and I think some people who aren’t in the media don’t realise what goes on.

“I recorded my podcast while at Leeds Trinity as I wanted to expose the trolling and abuse which takes place every day towards diverse and minority journalists.

"Don’t get me wrong, sadly people find any reason to haul abuse at any journalist, but I wanted to see if there were specific reasons such as race, gender or religion which prompted more trolling.

"Unfortunately, there were – but I hope that if we can get more people listening to my work, and more people exposing and talking about it, then the nasty trolls might realise they can’t get away with it.

“Of course, I’d absolutely love to win, but it’s an honour just to be nominated and to have my name up there alongside other seriously talented journalists.”

Jenny Kean, MA Journalism Course Leader at Leeds Trinity University, said: “The NCTJ represents the gold standard for the journalism industry, so for not one but two of our MA Journalism graduates to be nominated in this year’s national Awards for Excellence is a real tribute to them and the skills they gained whilst studying with us.

“Both Abbey and Immy have forged excellent careers in what is a highly competitive industry, and we are delighted that their talent has been recognised in this way. Definitely both ones to watch."