Leeds Trinity University was awarded full planning permission in March to create a new, purpose-built facility for the training of nursing students on its Brownberry Lane campus. Work began onthe site in April.

It comes after the university announced plans last year to offer three nursing degrees starting from January 2024. The new site will offer a range of facilities to train nurses, in response to demands on the NHS in Yorkshire.

A Leeds Trinity University spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The building is a purpose-built health facility designed to enable Leeds Trinity University to begin teaching nursing students. It will include a range of facilities including a six-bed training ward and a clinical skills suite, along with a community simulation flat, enabling staff to teach students how to care for patients in their homes.

“The building is to be located on the edge of campus adjacent to Brownberrie Lane and works are due to be completed in August 2023.”

Photo credit: JPIMedia

Ahead of the completion of construction work at the site, the university has submitted an application for pre-occupancy conditions to the council.