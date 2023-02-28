News you can trust since 1890
Leeds teacher strikes: 10 pictures capturing the huge city centre rally staged by NEU members

A huge rally has been staged in Leeds city centre as members of the country’s biggest teaching union came together for a regional walkout.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
21 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:07pm

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) took part in a day of strike action on Tuesday that hit schools across the North East, North West and Yorkshire, with two more regional strikes in other areas of England and Wales planned on Wednesday and Thursday.

Years of underfunded pay increases have “pushed the profession to its limits”, NEU leaders warned as they called for “proper negotiations” with ministers.

Last week, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan invited the teaching unions to “formal talks on pay, conditions and reform” on the condition that NEU strikes were suspended. Ms Keegan said the union’s decision not to suspend the strikes was “hugely disappointing” as she added that children deserve to be in school and further walkouts were “simply unforgivable”.

But the NEU has called on Ms Keegan to drop her “unnecessary pre-conditions and get around the negotiating table” to avert further national walkouts from taking place in England and Wales on March 15 and March 16.

NEU Leeds rally

Teaching staff and NEU members march through Leeds as part of a continuing dispute over pay and conditions.

Photo: Christopher Furlong

NEU Leeds rally

Schools were forced to restrict access to some students while others closed fully during the latest walkouts. One protester acknowledged the disruption with a sign saying: "I'd rather be teaching, but this is kind of important."

Photo: Christopher Furlong

NEU Leeds rally

A number of children joined their parents outside Leeds Art Gallery in a show of support for the striking teachers.

Photo: Christopher Furlong

NEU Leeds rally

This protester had a message for Gillian Keegan, the Secretary of State for Education.

Photo: Christopher Furlong

