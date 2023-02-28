Leeds teacher strikes: 10 pictures capturing the huge city centre rally staged by NEU members
A huge rally has been staged in Leeds city centre as members of the country’s biggest teaching union came together for a regional walkout.
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) took part in a day of strike action on Tuesday that hit schools across the North East, North West and Yorkshire, with two more regional strikes in other areas of England and Wales planned on Wednesday and Thursday.
Years of underfunded pay increases have “pushed the profession to its limits”, NEU leaders warned as they called for “proper negotiations” with ministers.
Last week, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan invited the teaching unions to “formal talks on pay, conditions and reform” on the condition that NEU strikes were suspended. Ms Keegan said the union’s decision not to suspend the strikes was “hugely disappointing” as she added that children deserve to be in school and further walkouts were “simply unforgivable”.
But the NEU has called on Ms Keegan to drop her “unnecessary pre-conditions and get around the negotiating table” to avert further national walkouts from taking place in England and Wales on March 15 and March 16.