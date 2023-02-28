Teacher strike 2023: List of all schools closing in Leeds as 'majority of schools' impacted in North of England
Tens of thousands of teachers across England and Wales will strike over three days this week in the long-running dispute over pay.
Teachers will walk out across the north of England on Tuesday with the majority of schools expected to either restrict access to some pupils or fully close, the National Education Union (NEU) has said. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has called strike action “unforgivable”, adding that children deserve to be in class, especially after the pandemic.
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, told the PA news agency: “I think across the three days we will have 200,000 members taking strike action.”
The country’s largest education union has had 50,000 new sign-ups since the strikes were announced six weeks ago, he added.
Speaking ahead of the strikes in the north of England, Mr Courtney said: “I think a majority of schools will be affected by the dispute. Some of them with full closures and many more with partial closures.
“Some secondary schools will be completely closed, others will have particular year groups in and a similar pattern in lots of lots of primary schools.”
List of school closures this week
Some schools are still overseen by Leeds City Council but many are now run by private academy trusts. It means there is no centralised list and each school is expected to notify parents if it plans to close due to the planned strikes in March.
The schools listed below are partial closures, so many will keep year groups such as Year 11 and Year 7 open. Please check with each school for full information about their closure.
Allerton Grange
Bishop Young CofE Academy
Bracken Edge Primary School
Brigshaw High School
Bruntcliffe Academy
Cockburn Lawrence Calver Academy
Cockburn School
Co-op Academy Priesthorpe
Corpus Christi Catholic College
Holy Trinity CE Primary School, Rothwell
Hunslet Carr Primary School
John Smeaton Academy
Leeds East Academy
Leeds West Academy
The Morley Academy
Oulton Academy
Oulton Primary School
Prince Henry's, Otley
Pudsey Grammar School
The Ruth Gorse Academy
St Chad's CE Primary School
St John the Baptist Primary School, Adel
Woodkirk Academy
Do you know about another school in Leeds that’s closing? Email [email protected] to share the details with us and we’ll add them to this story.