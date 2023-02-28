Teachers will walk out across the north of England on Tuesday with the majority of schools expected to either restrict access to some pupils or fully close, the National Education Union (NEU) has said. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has called strike action “unforgivable”, adding that children deserve to be in class, especially after the pandemic.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, told the PA news agency: “I think across the three days we will have 200,000 members taking strike action.”

The country’s largest education union has had 50,000 new sign-ups since the strikes were announced six weeks ago, he added.

Pictured: Teachers strike in Leeds, July 2016

Speaking ahead of the strikes in the north of England, Mr Courtney said: “I think a majority of schools will be affected by the dispute. Some of them with full closures and many more with partial closures.

“Some secondary schools will be completely closed, others will have particular year groups in and a similar pattern in lots of lots of primary schools.”

List of school closures this week

Some schools are still overseen by Leeds City Council but many are now run by private academy trusts. It means there is no centralised list and each school is expected to notify parents if it plans to close due to the planned strikes in March.

The schools listed below are partial closures, so many will keep year groups such as Year 11 and Year 7 open. Please check with each school for full information about their closure.

Allerton Grange

Bishop Young CofE Academy

Bracken Edge Primary School

Brigshaw High School

Bruntcliffe Academy

Cockburn Lawrence Calver Academy

Cockburn School

Co-op Academy Priesthorpe

Corpus Christi Catholic College

Holy Trinity CE Primary School, Rothwell

Hunslet Carr Primary School

John Smeaton Academy

Leeds East Academy

Leeds West Academy

The Morley Academy

Oulton Academy

Oulton Primary School

Prince Henry's, Otley

Pudsey Grammar School

The Ruth Gorse Academy

St Chad's CE Primary School

St John the Baptist Primary School, Adel

Woodkirk Academy