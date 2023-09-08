Leeds student with learning difficulties 'devastated' as council fails to find school placement

A Leeds student with learning difficulties is still without a school place, despite most returning to lessons this week.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young learner was left in limbo when his city centre college closed suddenly in June.

It was a specialist education centre that catered for students classed as having "high needs" - but when The Aspire-IGEN Group was placed into administration over the summer, The Opportunity Centre, in Eastgate, closed its doors for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That left 575 young people across West Yorkshire and Humberside without provision.

The Opportunity Centre, in Eastgate, closed its doors for good in June when the Aspire-IGEN Group was placed into administration, leaving 575 young people across West Yorkshire and Humberside without education provision. This week, a 22-year-old former student with learning difficulties was still without a school place despite classes returning for the new academic year. Photo: Google / Monkey Business Images / Adobe Stock.

One of those is a 22-year-old, who through an education, health and care plan (EHCP), is entitled to education until the age of 25. His family have said that despite promises of alternative provision, Leeds City Council has so far failed to find an appropriate school for him.

One relative said: "The new school year has already started. He struggles at the best of times, but he will be at a disadvantage straight away now because he will be joining later than everyone else."

They added: "The council has not been proactive at all. This is the last thing I think about when I go to bed and the first thing I think about in the morning, but the situation hasn't changed at all. I wonder if the council thinks these kids are a waste of time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the student's needs, which are set out in his EHCP, he would not be able to cope in a mainstream school or college.

He remains determined to finish his qualifications, which he was halfway through completing when The Opportunity Centre closed three months ago. For that reason, he is reluctant to consider an internship or full-time employment.

Funding for students with additional needs comes from the Department for Education and is directed to local authorities for them to decide the most appropriate provision in line with the learner’s plan.

Despite this, the student remains out of education and worried about his next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's devastated," the relative explained. "He doesn't think he's got a future. And nobody seems to know enough information about the whole situation. It's like going round in circles."