It was announced in June that The Opportunity Centre, which was based in Eastgate and run by The Aspire-IGEN Group Ltd, was to close as the organisation was placed into administration.

That meant that all staff would be made redundant and the 575 young people that the group catered for across West Yorkshire and Humberside would be without provision.

It is understood that a number of the students who had attended The Opportunity Centre in Leeds had “high needs”.

One of these was a 22-year-old from the city with learning difficulties.

He was nearing the end of the academic year when the announcement came that the school would be closing. The student had already sat his English GCSE exam, with a number of tests still to go.

It has been a cause of concern for his family that no alternative provision has yet been found, although a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said today (August 4) that meetings were being held to “determine the best possible next steps for individuals”.

The student’s family also fear that he may have to re-sit the entire year, despite having already completed the course.

One of his relatives explained: “He turned up at school one day just to be told that it was closing. He doesn’t cope well with change, so this shocked him and shattered his confidence. He was left for weeks without knowing what to do.”

The family have sought advice from Leeds City Council, but have said they have been given very little clarity over what will happen next.

The 22-year-old’s additional needs are set out in an education, health and care plan (EHCP), which explains that he would not be able to cope in a mainstream school or college.

Funding for students with additional needs comes from the Department for Education and is directed to local authorities for them to decide the most appropriate provision in line with the learner’s plan.

It is therefore up to the council’s special educational needs team to source an alternative provider, but, in this case, the student’s family say this has yet to happen.

They also said that questions remain unanswered about whether the student will be able to complete his remaining exams, or whether he would have to start the academic year from scratch.

“Someone needs to pick up the pieces,” said the student’s relative. “It is the council’s responsibility. I keep hearing the term ‘it’s out of our hands’. Well, I’m very sorry, but it needs to be back in someone’s hands.

“I can’t believe that he can study for a year and it will count for nothing. The council has not been very helpful at all.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Since we found out about the closure of the Aspire-IGEN school in June, we have worked with the administrators to ensure there is as much consistency and clarity as possible for all young people on their courses – both those with and without EHCPs.

“For those with an EHCP, conversations and meetings have been held to determine the best possible next steps for individuals, including whether to enrol on a new course with a different provider or to move into supported employment options.

“We are working hard to ensure that any young people affected by a lack of exam entry aren't disadvantaged by having to re-sit courses that have already been completed.

“We are currently looking into the legalities and logistics of this with the administrators and other potential course providers.

“In this particular case, we’ve had an ongoing dialogue with the family about next steps, and council officers will contact them again to discuss possible options.”