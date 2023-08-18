10 of the cheapest places to buy your kids back-to-school uniform in Leeds

School uniforms have started to land in supermarkets and stores across Leeds ahead of September.

As children across Leeds continue to enjoy the summer holidays, parents are no doubt already looking ahead to the next school year. It’s no secret that “back to school” can be a pricey business, especially when it comes to the school uniform.

The Children’s Society found that parents are spending an average of £422 a year on secondary school uniforms and around £287 on primary uniforms for their little ones. Some schools even request that parents buy full uniform sets with school logos on each item, including socks - and costs can quickly add up.

According to data gathered by Which? here are 10 of the cheapest places to buy your child’s school uniform in Leeds...

Cheapest places to buy your child's school uniform Ranked from most expensive to cheapest by Which? here are the cheapest spots to buy your child's school uniform in Leeds.

Next - £102 According to Which? at Next a full set of a child's school uniform costs £102.

John Lewis - £85 According to Which? at John Lewis a full set of a child's school uniform costs £85.

M&S - £73 According to Which? at M&S a full set of a child's school uniform costs £73.