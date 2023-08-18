Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 of the cheapest places to buy your kids back-to-school uniform in Leeds

School uniforms have started to land in supermarkets and stores across Leeds ahead of September.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:18 BST

As children across Leeds continue to enjoy the summer holidays, parents are no doubt already looking ahead to the next school year. It’s no secret that “back to school” can be a pricey business, especially when it comes to the school uniform.

The Children’s Society found that parents are spending an average of £422 a year on secondary school uniforms and around £287 on primary uniforms for their little ones. Some schools even request that parents buy full uniform sets with school logos on each item, including socks - and costs can quickly add up.

According to data gathered by Which? here are 10 of the cheapest places to buy your child’s school uniform in Leeds...

Ranked from most expensive to cheapest by Which? here are the cheapest spots to buy your child's school uniform in Leeds.

1. Cheapest places to buy your child’s school uniform

Ranked from most expensive to cheapest by Which? here are the cheapest spots to buy your child's school uniform in Leeds.

According to Which? at Next a full set of a child's school uniform costs £102.

2. Next - £102

According to Which? at Next a full set of a child's school uniform costs £102.

According to Which? at John Lewis a full set of a child's school uniform costs £85.

3. John Lewis - £85

According to Which? at John Lewis a full set of a child's school uniform costs £85.

According to Which? at M&S a full set of a child's school uniform costs £73.

4. M&S - £73

According to Which? at M&S a full set of a child's school uniform costs £73.

