Leeds school closures: Live updated list of every school shut in the city as teachers go on strike

Teachers across Leeds and the country are set to go on strike.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:36 GMT

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) will be forming picket lines as part of a dispute over pay today (March 15) and tomorrow (March 16), with the NEU wanting a pay rise of 12 per cent. It will not be the first time teachers have gone on strike this year, following previous walkouts on February 1 and 28. The Government has proposed a 2023/24 pay rise of three per cent for most teachers, which the NEU has said is not enough.

Today (March 15) marks budget day, the day on which the chancellor presents plans for the economy, including taxation and spending. Workers from various fields have planned to stage walkouts, with junior doctors and civil servants among those taking action.

Follow our live blog below for updates on schools closing as a result of the industrial action. Some schools are still overseen by Leeds City Council but many are now run by private academy trusts, meaning there is no centralised list and each school is expected to notify parents if it plans to close. Check for correspondence from your child’s school if it is not featured in our blog and please note closures listed may be partial closures.

Workers from various fields have planned to stage walkouts. Image: Tony Johnson
Leeds school closures live updated list

