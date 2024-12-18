A Leeds primary with a “strong commitment” to supporting the emotional needs of its pupils has been rated by Ofsted.

The school, which is part of the Abbey Multi Academy Trust, was visited by inspectors in October and rated Good for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Manston St James CofE Primary Academy, located on Sandbed Lane, Cross Gates, was rated Good in all five inspected areas.

The education watchdog said: “Pupils thrive at this caring and nurturing school. There is a strong commitment to supporting pupils’ emotional needs. Relationships between staff and pupils are warm and caring.

“The school has high expectations for pupils’ achievement and is committed to improving outcomes. The new leadership team has swiftly identified key issues to address in the curriculum and pupils’ behaviour.”

Pupils’ behaviour is “much improved”. Staff support the small number of pupils who find it difficult to manage their emotions

Inspectors described the school’s curriculum as being “thoughtfully designed” so that pupils’ learning builds over time and is “carefully adapted” to ensure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) can access their learning successfully.

Looking at areas the school could improve further, the report added: “The school’s writing curriculum is not enabling pupils to build knowledge and skills progressively over time as well as it could. This means that some pupils leave the school unable to write at the expected standard.

“The proportion of pupils who are persistently absent needs to reduce. The school should continue to implement its recently introduced systems to improve the attendance of pupils who are persistently absent.”

The report acknowledges “the wide variety of extra-curricular activities” offered across a range of interests, with pupils enjoying “a range of leadership roles”.

Supported well by the trust, school leaders have ensured that “key areas for improvement” have been addressed and the school has moved forward.

Antoni Biedka, Headteacher, said: “Having joined the Manston St James family in June, I have been profoundly touched by the warmth and support of our community. It is truly an honour to serve as the Headteacher of this wonderful school.

“We strive to create an environment where children can celebrate all their talents whilst being academically challenged and encouraged to take the necessary risks to realise their dreams. I eagerly anticipate our collective journey ahead, confident that we can achieve great things together.”