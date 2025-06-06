Leeds nursery given deadline to meet Ofsted demands after Requires Improvement rating

A Leeds nursery has been given a deadline to improve their early years foundation stage after a ratings downgrade by Ofsted.

Located on the Sugar Mill Business Park, the nursery was downgraded in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The education watchdog said: “Leaders design the curriculum to cover all seven areas of learning so that children gain an understanding of key knowledge. However, the focus is very broad and aimed at children with higher levels of development. Therefore, some planned activities are not appropriate for many of the children present.

Rose Garden Nursery, located on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, has been rated as Requires Improvement overall in a new report published by Ofsted. | Google

“Together with the staff team, leaders are committed to improving outcomes for the children who attend. However, leaders do not identify some weaknesses in staff's practice through effective supervision sessions and monitoring. Leaders often work in ratios with children.”

Children engage well with different resources in this “welcoming, clean and well resourced setting.” They enjoy focus activities that develop their listening and attention skills, such as story time.

They behave well during small-group activities. During these structured activities, staff make their “expectations for children's behaviour clear.” At these times, children demonstrate good listening skills and “engage positively” with each other.

Staff were described by inspectors as “experienced and supportive of each other.” Although they hold appropriate early years qualifications, some staff identified that they would “benefit from additional training” to refresh their knowledge of child development.

Setting a deadline of July 14, inspectors added: “To meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage, the provider must design and implement a robust curriculum that consistently meets the needs and developmental stages of all children.

“The provider must monitor staff's practice more effectively, to identify strengths and areas for improvement and provide focused support to aid their continuous professional development.”

Staff talk to children throughout the session to “develop their communication skills,” the report said. They regularly share books with children, who snuggle up to them for extra comfort.

They have established “effective methods” to keep parents and carers up to date with detailed feedback about their children's time in the setting. They provide home learning packs for children to complete at home.

Inspectors noted that parents and carers comment on how well the setting has helped their children develop their independence skills, which have transferred to home.