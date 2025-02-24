The 12 schools in Leeds to offer free breakfast clubs for children as 'early adopters' of government scheme

By Dennis Morton, PA reporter
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

12 schools in Leeds and Wakefield are leading the way with free breakfast clubs for children as 'early adopters' of a new government scheme.

The first schools to offer free breakfast clubs for pupils as part of the Government’s flagship scheme have been named ahead of a trial of the programme.

Some 750 state schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout - including 10 in Leeds and two in Wakefield.

The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference last September.

It is expected to run until July before being expanded as soon as possible.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the clubs would help to break the link “between background and success” for families “all over the country”.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this Government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life,” she said.

The headteachers’ union welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but expressed concerns that funding would fall short of the cost.

“It will be crucial that these concerns are addressed before the programme is rolled out across the country to ensure that it does not place further pressure on already strained school budgets, and that children and families can fully reap the benefits,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT.

Here are the 12 schools in Leeds and Wakefield that are taking part in the new government scheme:

Gibson Ln, Kippax, Leeds LS25 7JL

1. Ash Tree Primary School

Gibson Ln, Kippax, Leeds LS25 7JL | Google

Theaker Ln, Armley, Leeds LS12 3NU

2. Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School

Theaker Ln, Armley, Leeds LS12 3NU | Mariola via Google

Haigh Rd, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0NQ

3. Cockburn Haigh Road Academy

Haigh Rd, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0NQ | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Great N Rd, Micklefield, Leeds LS25 4AQ

4. Micklefield Church of England Primary School

Great N Rd, Micklefield, Leeds LS25 4AQ | Google

Leopold Street, Chapeltown, Leeds LS7 4AW

5. Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

Leopold Street, Chapeltown, Leeds LS7 4AW | Google

Leeds Rd, Robin Hood, Wakefield WF3 3BG

6. Robin Hood Primary School

Leeds Rd, Robin Hood, Wakefield WF3 3BG | Grzegorz Wojtkowiak via Google

