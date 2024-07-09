Little Owls Osmondthorpe: Leeds Council nursery where children 'behave very well' completes Ofsted turnaround
Little Owls Nursery Osmondthorpe, located on Rookwood Road, Leeds, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It completed an impressive rating turnaround for the nursery, which was previously rated as Requires Improvement in June 2023.
The education watchdog said: “Staff provide play that involves taking turns, cooperating with and being considerate of others. Children behave very well. They develop important social skills they will need for their future learning.
“Staff continue to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, some older children still experience separation issues when leaving their parents.”
The curriculum for physical play is planned to ensure that children “practise and embed” each step of learning throughout the nursery.
Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), or those on the pathway to diagnosis, are “supported extremely well.”
The report added: “Staff are very aware of local needs and challenges in the area. They give children good opportunities that help to widen their experiences.
“Since the last inspection, leaders and staff have worked hard to improve the practice for children. Parents report that they are happy with the care and learning afforded to their child.”
Little Owls Osmondthorpe is one of 12 Little Owls sites where the council is seeking to hold a market testing exercise, to explore a number of options for the future, including establishing potential interest from alternative high-quality providers.
