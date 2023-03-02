A public meeting heard that some academies in north Leeds have refused to host sessions organised by the city council, citing “curriculum” pressures. The local authority is trying to eliminate all deaths on the city’s roads by 2040. While acknowledging that target is ambitious, the council insists that through a combination of education, tighter enforcement and more traffic calming measures, it is achievable.

However, a council committee meeting in Chapeltown was told that some schools have not granted staff access to deliver awareness sessions targeted at young people. Gillian MacLeod, service manager for council’s highways and transportation development unit, said, “some schools aren’t managing to find time within their curriculum for us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing councillors from the Chapel Allerton, Roundhay and Moortown wards, she asked for “any assistance you could give”, in persuading schools to allow the sessions to be delivered.

Chapeltown Road was described by one councillor as one of the “most dangerous roads” in Leeds.

Sharon Hamilton, a Labour councillor for Moortown, said: “I find it quite surprising, because before the pandemic, they used to go round every school and have young people be taught about road safety. Are you saying you can’t get in?”

Ms MacLeod replied: “We’re still delivering road safety training, don’t get me wrong. But sometimes we’re not getting into schools we really want. We’re not always getting to the target audience we want to reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, West Yorkshire Police promised a major crackdown on speeding across the region, with officers vowing to tackle camera “surfers” who slow down only to avoid getting ticketed.

According to council figures, there were 93 deaths on roads across Leeds between 2017 and 2021, as well 1,561 serious injuries. Eleven of those fatalities were recorded in the Roundhay, Moortown, Meanwood, Chapel Allerton and Chapeltown areas, as well as a further 106 serious injuries.

Chapel Allerton councillor Jayne Dowson said that Chapeltown Road, which stretches from the city centre’s north-eastern edge to Chapel Allerton Hospital, was one of the “most dangerous roads” in Leeds. She added: “It has one of the highest numbers of minor collisions, but we’ve also had people killed as well. It’s because there’s nothing to slow you down.”