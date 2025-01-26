Leeds academy secures £20,000 National Lottery Funding to transform on-site container into community aid
Co-op Academy Woodlands, located on Foundry Place, Harehills, successfully secured the National Lottery Community Fund courtesy of work from community pioneer Amanda Herron.
After attending Community team training on bid writing in the autumn, Amanda gained the skills and confidence to apply for the funding and successfully secured £20,000 to turn her vision into a reality.
Amanda said: “I can’t wait to see the end result and look forward to continuing to support our families and community.”
Having seen the impact community spaces have in other academies, Amanda had the innovative idea to transform an unused storage container on the Harehills-based school site into a fully functioning community facility.
Within her bid, she discussed the possibility of repurposing the container into a welcoming space where families and community members could access affordable food and hygiene products.
Adele Clarke, Headteacher at Co-op Academy Woodlands, aid: “I cannot wait to see this up and running. It’s a wonderful way to support our community and bring people together.”
The £20,000 grant will enable key upgrades to the container, including installing an electrical supply, fitting a skylight and adding shelving.
The improvements will create a functional, inviting space designed to meet the needs of the local community. Once open, space will provide essential items for families.
