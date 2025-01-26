Leeds academy secures £20,000 National Lottery Funding to transform on-site container into community aid

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds primary academy has secured £20,000 funding to transform an on-site container.

Co-op Academy Woodlands, located on Foundry Place, Harehills, successfully secured the National Lottery Community Fund courtesy of work from community pioneer Amanda Herron.

After attending Community team training on bid writing in the autumn, Amanda gained the skills and confidence to apply for the funding and successfully secured £20,000 to turn her vision into a reality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Co-op Academy Woodlands successfully secured the National Lottery Community Fund courtesy of work from community pioneer Amanda Herron.Co-op Academy Woodlands successfully secured the National Lottery Community Fund courtesy of work from community pioneer Amanda Herron.
Co-op Academy Woodlands successfully secured the National Lottery Community Fund courtesy of work from community pioneer Amanda Herron. | Submit

Amanda said: “I can’t wait to see the end result and look forward to continuing to support our families and community.”

Having seen the impact community spaces have in other academies, Amanda had the innovative idea to transform an unused storage container on the Harehills-based school site into a fully functioning community facility.

Within her bid, she discussed the possibility of repurposing the container into a welcoming space where families and community members could access affordable food and hygiene products.

Adele Clarke, Headteacher at Co-op Academy Woodlands, aid: “I cannot wait to see this up and running. It’s a wonderful way to support our community and bring people together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The £20,000 grant will enable key upgrades to the container, including installing an electrical supply, fitting a skylight and adding shelving.

The improvements will create a functional, inviting space designed to meet the needs of the local community. Once open, space will provide essential items for families.

Related topics:LeedsPrimary schoolNational Lottery Community Fund

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice