Inside Yum Community Fridge and Pantry - the Leeds project which diverts surplus food to help those in need

A Leeds group have launched a new community fridge project, to divert surplus food from landfill towards helping those in need.

Newly launched ‘Yum’ is Armley Action Team’s food project, based at Unit 9, Gelder Road, behind the Royal Pub on Armley Town Street. ‘Yum’ is offering emergency food parcels for people living in Armley and who are referred by people involved in community projects or workers supporting local people.

Armley Action Team, is a community group aimed at making life better in the local area and create a more integrated and sociable Armley Town Street.

Fran Graham, Interim Manager for Armley Action, said: “It was set up to try and make life better in Armley and to help people thrive, not just survive. We hear a lot from mums in the area and dads in the area who don’t have enough baby clothes and supplies. So we would like to try and help them.

"Armley Action Team has set up two new initiatives this year – one is ‘Bundles’ which is a reuse shop and the second one which we’ve just opened is ‘Yum’, which is a food project that combines saving surplus from going to waste with a social supermarket.”