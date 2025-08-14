Leeds A Level results 2025: Live as students receive grades and find out if they've made it into university
It’s a huge day for students, as the results will determine whether many secure their chosen university places, apprenticeships or jobs. Youngsters are also receiving results for T Levels, BTec Nationals and other Level 3 qualifications.
Many were up bright and early to collect their envelopes, as education leaders encouraged students not to panic if they don’t get the grades they were hoping for - pointing to a range of options available.
The Yorkshire Evening Post will be following results day developments live, bringing updates from schools and colleges, reaction from students and parents, and advice on next steps.
There’ll be inspiring success stories, as well as information on clearing, resits and alternative routes into higher education and employment.
You can follow our live blog throughout the day for the latest updates, pictures and videos from A Level results day in Leeds -
🤞 LIVE as thousands of students in Leeds receive their A Level results
📏 How to check this year's A Level grade boundaries
If you’re curious how close you were to achieving a different grade, understanding this year’s A Level grade boundaries can help - and it’s also useful if you’re considering appealing your results.
For each subject, a panel of experts meets after all exam papers have been graded to set the grade boundaries for the year. They take into account whether students found the exams particularly difficult or straightforward, helping to keep grades and qualifications consistent over time.
While boundaries can look slightly different from year to year, exam boards say they are usually quite consistent.
Read our guide on where to find this year’s grade boundaries 👇
🏆 Yorkshire's top universities revealed - three in Leeds make the list
The top 10 universities in Yorkshire have been ranked - and three of them are right here in Leeds.
The list, compiled by the Complete University Guide 2026, is based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity, and graduate prospects over the past year.
Read the full Yorkshire university rankings here 👇
📢 Leeds MP sends good luck message to students
Mark Sewards, the MP for Leeds South West and Morley, has wished students the best of luck as they receive their results.
📊 The top sixth forms and colleges in Leeds for A Level results
Curious to know which Leeds sixth forms and colleges achieved the highest A Level results last year?
We’ve ranked the top 15 based on their 2024 results - giving you a clear picture of the city’s best-performing schools and colleges ahead of this year’s grades being revealed.
Read the full list here 👇
💬 "Good luck to them!" - Leeds sends messages of support to students on results day
We’ve been out in Leeds asking people what advice they’d give to students getting their A Level results today - especially those worried about what it means for their future.
Watch the video above to hear what they said.