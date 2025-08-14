Thousands of teenagers in Leeds will receive their A Level results this morning (August 14), with grades set to be published at 8am across the city’s schools and colleges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a huge day for students, as the results will determine whether many secure their chosen university places, apprenticeships or jobs. Youngsters are also receiving results for T Levels, BTec Nationals and other Level 3 qualifications.

This was the scene last year as Gracie Kerrigan, right, and Grace Armitage picked up their A Level results at Garforth Academy. | Simon Hulme

Many were up bright and early to collect their envelopes, as education leaders encouraged students not to panic if they don’t get the grades they were hoping for - pointing to a range of options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening Post will be following results day developments live, bringing updates from schools and colleges, reaction from students and parents, and advice on next steps.

There’ll be inspiring success stories, as well as information on clearing, resits and alternative routes into higher education and employment.