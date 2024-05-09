Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursery in east Leeds has been graded as Outstanding in its recent Ofsted inspection.

Jimbo’s Community Nursery, located in Vinery Terrace, East End Park, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Since opening its doors in 2016 Jimbo’s, named after local businessman and entrepreneur, Jimi Heselden, has welcomed more than 750 children, preparing them for the next stage of their education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimbo’s Community Nursery, located in Vinery Terrace, East End Park, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog said: “Children thrive in this outstanding nursery that is at the heart of its community. Staff build positive relationships with all children.

“This is because they have a thorough understanding of children's needs and how young children learn. Learning is planned with high expectations for all children.”

Staff are “highly skilled” at developing children's individual sense of self, social skills, taking turns and respecting each other.

Children develop a love of books and stories. Preschool children are provided with books to share at home and choose their favourite books each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Learning is carefully thought out and builds on what children already know and can do.

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are very well supported. Staff know and understand their needs in detail.”

The nursery is managed by Leeds Mencap, a local charity that supports children and young people with a learning disability or additional needs,

Parents speak very highly of the staff and managers. They say communication is excellent and that they are well informed of their child's progress and next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail Cunningham, Childcare Manager said: “I am so proud of what the whole nursery team has achieved by being graded Outstanding. They have gone above and beyond to make a difference to the children that attend.