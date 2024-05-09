Jimbo's Community Nursery: Inside Ofsted Outstanding Leeds nursery where 'children thrive'
Jimbo’s Community Nursery, located in Vinery Terrace, East End Park, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Since opening its doors in 2016 Jimbo’s, named after local businessman and entrepreneur, Jimi Heselden, has welcomed more than 750 children, preparing them for the next stage of their education.
The education watchdog said: “Children thrive in this outstanding nursery that is at the heart of its community. Staff build positive relationships with all children.
“This is because they have a thorough understanding of children's needs and how young children learn. Learning is planned with high expectations for all children.”
Staff are “highly skilled” at developing children's individual sense of self, social skills, taking turns and respecting each other.
Children develop a love of books and stories. Preschool children are provided with books to share at home and choose their favourite books each day.
The report added: “Learning is carefully thought out and builds on what children already know and can do.
“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are very well supported. Staff know and understand their needs in detail.”
The nursery is managed by Leeds Mencap, a local charity that supports children and young people with a learning disability or additional needs,
Parents speak very highly of the staff and managers. They say communication is excellent and that they are well informed of their child's progress and next steps.
Abigail Cunningham, Childcare Manager said: “I am so proud of what the whole nursery team has achieved by being graded Outstanding. They have gone above and beyond to make a difference to the children that attend.
“Some of our families and children face lots of challenges, but it’s our job to work with parents to make sure all the children enjoy attending and make progress. Our children deserve to come to a nursery that’s Outstanding.”
