Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

The report said: “Children have an exceptional start to their early education at this setting. They are eager to arrive and discover the richly stimulating environments inside and outside. Children are encouraged to explore and solve problems.

The high praise came as inspectors ranked Headingley Preschool as “Outstanding” all round. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"For example, they work together to connect pegs to measure themselves against. They work out how to use pebbles to hold down the board the peg is attached to, to stop the tower falling over.”

Inspectors heap special praise on staff for forming close relationships with the children who they know “extremely well”. Staff are also said to be “highly successful in helping children to learn about their own feelings and wellbeing.”

Praise is also heaped on the schools committee, managers and staff for identifying “the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children's communication skills.” Responding by making speaking and listening a top priority.

The report adds: “Parents are overwhelmingly positive and go out of their way to share feedback. They state that staff have wonderful relationships with, and are attentive to, their children.

Praise is also heaped on the schools committee, managers and staff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"They feel that the setting has become part of the family, and staff go above and beyond in providing an exciting environment for children.”

