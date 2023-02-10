Every Leeds primary, secondary and nursery school Ofsted inspection rating so far in 2023

As we hit the February half-term a number of Leeds schools and nurseries have already been rated by Ofsted.
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.
Results delivered can range from from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – take a look below and see whether your kid’s school is on the list.
1. Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding
Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking. The report hailed staff and pupils for truly living by their school motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Little Owls Nursery Meanwood - Good
The reports states: "Children show they feel happy, safe and secure in the nursery. They benefit from strong relationships with staff and develop good levels of self-esteem. Staff celebrate children's culture and individuality."
Photo: Google
3. Beeston Primary School - Good
The report states: "Children are at the very heart of everything at Beeston Primary School. Leaders make sure that all decisions are made in the best interests of the pupils. They are ambitious and have designed a curriculum that prepares pupils well for the next stage of their education."
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Co-op Academy Leeds - Good
The report states: "One pupil told inspectors that ‘it is all about our education at this school’. Inspectors agree. Leaders’ work to improve behaviour means pupils feel safe at school. There is a sense of pride among pupils because they can see that the school has improved rapidly in recent years."
Photo: Google