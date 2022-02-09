The inaugural West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will recognise the value of apprentice schemes, what they mean to people and how they can transform lives and opportunities from employers, training providers - and of course, those who follow apprenticeship paths into their chosen careers and jobs.

This past two years have been some of the most challenging ever, both for businesses and those in education… and in honour of those resilient young apprentices and the individuals and firms mentoring them, nominations have been opened up for this exciting event across 11 different categories to recognise individuals and groups that go above and beyond in West Yorkshire.

The event is being backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post and joining us as a support partner in these awards are West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges.

Our events team at The Yorkshire Evening Post said: "With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

"These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across West Yorkshire. Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

"Join us for our inaugural West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, which celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future."

Nominations are now open for the first West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, welcoming entries from all apprentices and businesses in all sectors throughout West Yorkshire including Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Halifax.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

Dean Coleman-Walker is the business development director at Appris, a not for profit registered charity specialising in the delivery of Engineering and Manufacture accredited programmes and bespoke courses. The organisation is sponsoring the Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year category.

He said: "It is about celebrating how fantastic things are in West Yorkshire. We are engineering and manufacturing specialists and we have world-class engineers coming through our doors. We have some fantastic stories to tell. We have been a charity since 1967 and Appris came about in 2011 and people I have seen coming through are leaders of business, starting at grass roots level and building it up.

"West Yorkshire is one of the biggest manufacturing centres, especially Leeds and the surrounding area. The industry is here, the companies want to be here and want to invest here. West Yorkshire has a proud history of that.

"It needs a platform to showcase what is happening in the region and to celebrate that."

Awards categories include:

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - sponsored by Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network

Large Business Apprentice Employer - sponsored by Haribo

Diversity and Inclusion Programme - sponsored by Zenith

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year - sponsored by Appris Bradford

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the year - sponsored by Northcoders

To enter and for more information on the awards criteria, please go to our awards website www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.ukThe closing date for entries is Friday April 15, 2022. Shortlisted finalists will be invited to a celebratory awards dinner in early June at a venue in West Yorkshire.