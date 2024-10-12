Future Horizons: Leeds special needs college 'making progress' to correct concerns, Ofsted says

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds special needs college is “making progress” in its bid to overturn a poor Ofsted rating.

Future Horizons Leeds was rated as Requires Improvement during its September 2023 inspection after falling short in three of the five key areas.

Ofsted rated the independent specialist college as Good in the areas of behaviour and attitudes and personal development but Requires Improvement for quality of education, leadership and management and provision for learners with high needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now in a monitoring visit, inspectors have praised the “reasonable” and “significant” progress made by the college.

Future Horizons Leeds was rated as Requires Improvement during its September 2023 inspection.Future Horizons Leeds was rated as Requires Improvement during its September 2023 inspection.
Future Horizons Leeds was rated as Requires Improvement during its September 2023 inspection. | Future Horizons Leeds/Google

The education watchdog said: “Leaders have completed a useful strategic review of the provision of therapeutic services following the previous inspection. They have visited specialist providers to look at the delivery and coordination of their services.

“Leaders work well with providers of therapeutic services to deliver training to staff on subjects such as hydrotherapy, rebound therapy, postural management and communication strategies.”

Tutors are said to use the “outcomes identified in EHCP targets” to plan lessons effectively, while designing activities to “help students” work towards achieving their targets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile returning students now begin working on their individual targets in a “much timelier way”, which enables these students to “make more rapid progress.”

Inspectors added: “Leaders have taken rapid and highly effective actions to remedy weaker aspects of staff recruitment practice found at the last inspection.

“They use rigorous safer recruitment management systems effectively to monitor the selection and appointment of staff to student-facing roles.”

Leaders are “ambitious in their intent to upskill staff” to deliver inclusive teaching effectively. They recognise that staff need to develop the “specific skills and knowledge needed” to provide effective teaching for students with a range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

They have also taken positive actions to improve students’ access to “high-quality work placements”.

A spokesperson for Future Horizons Leeds said: “We are delighted with the recent positive feedback from Ofsted, who have recognised the progress made and the impact it is having for our students.

“A massive thank you to the staff team who work extremely hard to ensure each and every student achieves their outcomes and enjoys their time at college.”

Related topics:LeedsOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice