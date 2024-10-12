Future Horizons: Leeds special needs college 'making progress' to correct concerns, Ofsted says
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Future Horizons Leeds was rated as Requires Improvement during its September 2023 inspection after falling short in three of the five key areas.
Ofsted rated the independent specialist college as Good in the areas of behaviour and attitudes and personal development but Requires Improvement for quality of education, leadership and management and provision for learners with high needs.
Now in a monitoring visit, inspectors have praised the “reasonable” and “significant” progress made by the college.
The education watchdog said: “Leaders have completed a useful strategic review of the provision of therapeutic services following the previous inspection. They have visited specialist providers to look at the delivery and coordination of their services.
“Leaders work well with providers of therapeutic services to deliver training to staff on subjects such as hydrotherapy, rebound therapy, postural management and communication strategies.”
Tutors are said to use the “outcomes identified in EHCP targets” to plan lessons effectively, while designing activities to “help students” work towards achieving their targets.
Meanwhile returning students now begin working on their individual targets in a “much timelier way”, which enables these students to “make more rapid progress.”
Inspectors added: “Leaders have taken rapid and highly effective actions to remedy weaker aspects of staff recruitment practice found at the last inspection.
“They use rigorous safer recruitment management systems effectively to monitor the selection and appointment of staff to student-facing roles.”
Leaders are “ambitious in their intent to upskill staff” to deliver inclusive teaching effectively. They recognise that staff need to develop the “specific skills and knowledge needed” to provide effective teaching for students with a range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
They have also taken positive actions to improve students’ access to “high-quality work placements”.
A spokesperson for Future Horizons Leeds said: “We are delighted with the recent positive feedback from Ofsted, who have recognised the progress made and the impact it is having for our students.
“A massive thank you to the staff team who work extremely hard to ensure each and every student achieves their outcomes and enjoys their time at college.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.