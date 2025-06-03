Focus-Trust's Personalised Approach to Attendance: A Values-Driven Strategy That’s Making a Difference

North West and West Yorkshire Primary Academy Trust Focus-Trust is making significant strides in improving school attendance and punctuality across its 15 schools, thanks to a values-led and personalised approach spearheaded by Andrew Chadwick, Safeguarding, Ambition and Inclusion Lead.

By embedding attendance within the wider safeguarding and inclusion agenda, the Trust is not only tackling barriers to learning but also changing lives.

“Without strong attendance and punctuality, children can fall behind and miss vital learning,” explains Andrew. “That gap grows quickly and impacts not just academic progress but social development and future safety. Children who are engaged in school now are more likely to remain engaged as they move to secondary, and that’s essential.”

Recognising that attendance is deeply rooted in family and community, Focus-Trust has built an approach that is both robust and relational. Schools work closely with families to explain the impact of low attendance, not in percentages, but in meaningful terms like missed phonics sessions or lost play opportunities.

Key challenges identified include persistent absence in Early Years and extended leave for holidays, often driven by cost disparities during term time. While the Trust maintains high expectations, it also acknowledges these pressures.

“Across all of our communities, travel costs double outside of term time. We get it, and we work with parents in line with our values,” says Andrew. “That might mean encouraging shorter breaks or attaching leave to existing holidays, rather than two weeks off school.”

Each of Focus-Trust’s schools uses data smartly, tracking attendance patterns and responding with targeted interventions. Attendance Leads meet regularly for supervision and support, recognising the demands of the role and ensuring best practice is shared across the Trust.

The Trust’s work is informed by the latest research from the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), local Research Schools including Bradford, and participation in initiatives like Oldham’s LA Attendance Working Group. Research shows that children with under 94% attendance in Reception are less likely to meet expected standards in writing by the end of Year 6, a compelling reason to act early and consistently.

As Focus-Trust continues to embed and refine its attendance strategies, its approach offers a model for other Trusts and schools looking to make real, lasting change. Andrew’s advice to others in similar roles is simple: “Be clear about your values. Be consistent in your expectations. And above all, build relationships.”

Focus-Trust is a primary school trust based in the North-West and West Yorkshire, with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where all children flourish.