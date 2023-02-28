Parents and pupils at The Farnley Academy staged a second protest yesterday (28 February) against a toilet policy introduced at the school which left some children "unable to go to the bathroom until they got home”.

Sir John Townsley, the chief executive of the GORSE Academies Trust, said a “handful of parents” and other adults with no connection to the school had played a role in organising the protests, with some harassing children as they arrived at school. He said a number of threatening comments directed towards staff had also been made.

However, parents have taken to social media to express their outrage at the claims, calling the school a “joke” as another teacher’s strike begins today.

Sir John Townsley, the chief executive of the GORSE Academies Trust, said some parents had behaved recklessly

One Facebook comment read: “Try listening to those that matter rather than imposing self-opinionated, bombastic and aggressive regimes . The title of 'Sir' is wasted on this guy having heard him lecture many moons ago: was appalled then and still am now. I mean a few minutes for a wee every so often to remain comfortable and focused is surely better than sitting concentrating on a full bladder?! Additionally they are allowed to close the school and strike whenever they feel like it. So it's a do what we say not what we do situation?! Teachers can "protest" but students need to just get on with it?!”

Another said: “The adults involved were parents of kids. They was there to make sure it stayed peaceful and it did. I drove past and all the kids wanted was drivers beeping their horns and supporting them. They wanted to be heard and listened to. But like usual that school doesn't listen. And yes I have a child in that school and had three others up there. It's not a school, it's a prison.”

However, some parents agree with the toilet policy, writing: “Unless you have a bladder problem then I’m sure they can wait for the very many toilet breaks they get throughout the day!”

A spokesperson for the GORSE Academies Trust said: “We are aware that some comments are being made in respect of toilets and their availability during the school day. To keep all students safe during times when members of staff are not on duty, we have asked students to only use the centrally located toilets during lesson time.

"These toilets are OPEN during ALL lesson times, are accessible from all parts of the school, and a member of staff is present to ensure all students are safe. During break and lunch, students are then able to use all of the toilets in school.