In the report, published this week, inspectors praised Elements Primary Scho ol for its high ambitions for pupils, its strong curriculum and its highly effective teaching of reading.

Based in Middleton, Elements, which opened its doors to pupils in 2018, was rated Good in all areas in its first ever Ofsted inspection report.

Inspectors said: “This is a school where leaders welcome and encourage pupils to be ‘world-changers’. Leaders want pupils to aim high. They have designed an ‘Elements’ curriculum to broaden pupils’ ambitions. Pupils learn about role models who are ‘world-changers’.

Inspectors praised Elements Primary School for its high ambitions for pupils, its strong curriculum. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography

“They understand equality of opportunity and say, ‘It doesn’t matter what we are like on the outside; it is what is on the inside that matters.’”

Early years provision was also singled out with inspectors hailing the curriculum while praising teachers who “know their children well and adapt the curriculum to meet their needs.”

Despite praising staff for continuing “to enhance the learning environment,” inspectors did raise that “on occasions some staff do not use discussion or prompts to get the most from children’s learning in less structured or ‘free-flow’ activities."

Inspectors praised the behaviour of pupils and the “calm nature” with which they move around the school.

Adding: “They know the three promises of ‘be ready, be respectful, be safe’. Pupils show respect in conversations with adults. They value each other’s opinions when they debate about world issues.”

Carrie Green, Executive Principal at Elements, said: “Any Ofsted inspection is an anxious time for a school but when it is the very first one, it is a particularly nerve wracking experience. I’m delighted with the way the team handled it and showcased brilliantly the excellent work that they do every day here at Elements.

“We are thrilled that the inspectors saw what a fantastic school Elements is and acknowledged the way the team are creating a whole new generation of ‘world-changers’ in our little corner of Leeds.”