All 15 schools in Leeds inspected by Ofsted in 2023 - and their official ratings

Easter is fast approach and with it the end of the first quarter of the school year – with a number of schools having already been rated by Ofsted.
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.
Results delivered can range from from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list.
1. Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding
Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for truly living by their school motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”.
2. Rosebank Primary School - Good
The report states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe. The school’s motto, ‘all friends and together we succeed’, is reflected in pupils’ attitudes and behaviours."
3. Spring Bank Primary School - Requires Improvement
Inspectors said: “The school should take further action to rapidly improve the knowledge and competencies of recently appointed governors so that they fulfil their core strategic functions effectively and improve the quality of the school improvement plan so that it is fit for purpose.”
4. Beeston Primary School - Good
The report states: "Children are at the very heart of everything at Beeston Primary School. Leaders make sure that all decisions are made in the best interests of the pupils."
