News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK.
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK.
Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK.

All 15 schools in Leeds inspected by Ofsted in 2023 - and their official ratings

Easter is fast approach and with it the end of the first quarter of the school year – with a number of schools having already been rated by Ofsted.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
12 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:10pm

Ofsted is responsible for educational standards across the UK and ensuring compliance with national standards.

Results delivered can range from from “inadequate” to “outstanding” – take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list.

Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for truly living by their school motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”.

1. Blenheim Primary School - Outstanding

Blenheim Primary School received its first ever Outstanding Ofsted ranking. Inspectors hailed staff and pupils for truly living by their school motto – “Aiming high in the heart of the city”.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The report states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe. The school’s motto, ‘all friends and together we succeed’, is reflected in pupils’ attitudes and behaviours."

2. Rosebank Primary School - Good

The report states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school and feel safe. The school’s motto, ‘all friends and together we succeed’, is reflected in pupils’ attitudes and behaviours."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Inspectors said: “The school should take further action to rapidly improve the knowledge and competencies of recently appointed governors so that they fulfil their core strategic functions effectively and improve the quality of the school improvement plan so that it is fit for purpose.”

3. Spring Bank Primary School - Requires Improvement

Inspectors said: “The school should take further action to rapidly improve the knowledge and competencies of recently appointed governors so that they fulfil their core strategic functions effectively and improve the quality of the school improvement plan so that it is fit for purpose.”

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The report states: "Children are at the very heart of everything at Beeston Primary School. Leaders make sure that all decisions are made in the best interests of the pupils."

4. Beeston Primary School - Good

The report states: "Children are at the very heart of everything at Beeston Primary School. Leaders make sure that all decisions are made in the best interests of the pupils."

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
OfstedLeeds