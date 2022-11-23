It follows an Ofsted inspection on Methley Primary School during September this year, where inspectors found pupils taking up roles as “value ambassadors”, while parents commended its “nurturing” environment.

The report, which awarded the school a “good” rating, stated: “There is a happy and aspiring atmosphere in Methley Primary School. It is calm and welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff care about pupils and want them to achieve their best. Pupils are kept safe. They know adults in school who they can talk to who will help them with their worries.

The school received a "good" rating from Ofsted.

“The school’s values permeate the ambitious curriculum.” It added that pupil “value ambassadors” make sure that pupils know and understand the “Methley magic 5” values of motivation, perseverance, communication, collaboration and respect. The report went on to praise staff, adding they had “high expectations” for pupils’ learning and behaviour.

Inspectors said: "Pupils know that it is fine for them to make mistakes and learn from them. They learn what bullying is and what they should do if it occurs. Most pupils say that bullying is rare but they are confident that when it does happen, staff will sort it out. “Pupils are proud of their school. They are polite and respectful. They enjoy a variety of trips and activities. They relish opportunities to represent the school through sporting events and positions of responsibility.” It added that the content of the curriculum and the school’s ethos “supports pupils’ understanding of fundamental British values”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers are well-trained and knowledgeable,” it added. “Leaders are ensuring that the books pupils read accurately match the sounds they know. Teachers are quick to spot pupils who need more help with reading."

It was not all glowing, however, as inspectors said the “persistent absence of some groups of pupils” remained too high. It added that while pupils learn about different faiths and cultures, there was not enough opportunities to experience other cultures and “develop their understanding of different faiths”.

Advertisement Hide Ad