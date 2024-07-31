Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A west Leeds academy has successfully improved its Ofsted rating after impressing inspectors.

Dixons Unity Academy, located in Whingate Road, Armley, was rated Good in three out of the four inspected categories during a July inspection - quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

The school was previously rated Inadequate after an inspection in March 2023, when Ofsted inspectors judged the school as having "serious weaknesses."

The education watchdog said: “Staff have high expectations for pupils’ learning and behaviour. These expectations are being increasingly well realised. Pupils experience consistent routines and common approaches to teaching.

Dixons Unity Academy was rated Good during a July inspection. | Tony Johnson

“Pupils benefit from orderly classrooms and improving behaviour on site. The majority of pupils respond to the clear expectations that staff set.”

The school is said to be “working ever more closely” with pupils and their families to improve attendance and there are signs that this is beginning to improve - despite overall attendance still being too low.

The school is building stronger links with the wider community. The ‘Unity Community’ provides extra support to pupils and families, helping to “address the barriers that some face.”

The report added: “Leaders have taken significant action to improve the quality of education. They have provided comprehensive training for staff. This means that staff are better equipped to help pupils to learn the intended curriculum.

“Leaders foreground the needs of pupils with SEND. Staff receive training to help them to recognise the needs of pupils with SEND. They use SEND information to closely inform their teaching. This is leading to stronger progress for pupils with SEND.”

The school is “enhancing pupils’ personal development”. They learn about healthy relationships through the personal, social and health education programme.

Leaders have clear expectations for pupils’ behaviour. These are “largely met in classrooms and at social times.”

Addressing areas of improvement, inspectors said: “The school’s high expectations for behaviour are not fully realised. Some pupils are concerned by the poor behaviour of their peers and suspensions remain high.