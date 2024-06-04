Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£250,000 worth of funding has been approved for fire safety works at a Leeds primary school.

Leeds City Council confirmed that Fire Stopping Works at Tranmere Park Primary School, located on Ridge Close, Guiseley, will begin this summer.

The proposal is part of a capital investment Planned Maintenance Programme to improve the condition of assets that provide an education facility for children.

The work is to be carried out during the six week summer holidays period to minimise the impact on the day to day operation of the school and minimise disruption to learning.

Fire Stopping Works at Tranmere Park Primary School will begin this summer. Picture: James Hardisty

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The improvements at Tranmere Park Primary School will be carried out as part of the council’s annual Planned Maintenance Programme, which delivers essential condition works for schools.

“The project will involve upgrades to fire doors and a number of fire containment walls. The work is due to take place in July and August with the aim of ensuring there is no impact on the school’s normal operations.”

Head of Learning Systems accepted the tender supplied by Chippendale Builders Ltd in the sum of £259,499.14 to carry out the work.

The tenders were evaluated and prices validated by the council’s procurement team along with the council’s design consultant partner NPS Leeds Ltd who have confirmed that it represents value for money.