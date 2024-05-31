Yeadon Westfield Infant School: Leeds Council confirm date and £100,000 funding to replace roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds City Council confirmed that work to the roof at Yeadon Westfield Infant School, located on Westfield Grove, Yeadon, will begin this summer.
The proposal is part of a capital investment Planned Maintenance Programme to improve the condition of assets that provide an education facility for children.
The work is to be carried out during the six week summer holidays period to minimise the impact on the day to day operation of the school and minimise disruption to learning.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This summer’s work to the roof at Yeadon Westfield Infant School is being carried out under the council’s annual Planned Maintenance Programme, which delivers essential condition works for schools.
“It is part of a project that will see the main flat felt roof replaced, new rooflights installed and insulation upgraded. The work is taking place during the school summer holidays so there is no impact on normal school functions."
Consultation has taken place with the Head of LBS, LBS stakeholders, Children and Families along with Procurement and Commercial Services (PACS). All parties are supportive of the proposal.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
City Council approved the contract award to M & J Group (Construction & Roofing) Ltd for £100,867.93 following confirmation of funding at a committee meeting last week.
Works will contribute towards the “modernisation of the school building,” creating a good quality, safe, warm and watertight learning environment for the children of Leeds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.