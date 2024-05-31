Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funding has been confirmed for work to replace the roof of a Leeds school building.

Leeds City Council confirmed that work to the roof at Yeadon Westfield Infant School, located on Westfield Grove, Yeadon, will begin this summer.

The proposal is part of a capital investment Planned Maintenance Programme to improve the condition of assets that provide an education facility for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is to be carried out during the six week summer holidays period to minimise the impact on the day to day operation of the school and minimise disruption to learning.

Roof work at Yeadon Westfield Infant School will begin this summer. Picture: Simon Hulme

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This summer’s work to the roof at Yeadon Westfield Infant School is being carried out under the council’s annual Planned Maintenance Programme, which delivers essential condition works for schools.

“It is part of a project that will see the main flat felt roof replaced, new rooflights installed and insulation upgraded. The work is taking place during the school summer holidays so there is no impact on normal school functions."

Consultation has taken place with the Head of LBS, LBS stakeholders, Children and Families along with Procurement and Commercial Services (PACS). All parties are supportive of the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Council approved the contract award to M & J Group (Construction & Roofing) Ltd for £100,867.93 following confirmation of funding at a committee meeting last week.