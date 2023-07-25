During its previous inspection in 2019, the school was ranked as Requires Improvement overall and in two out of the five designated areas with inspectors raising concerns over teachers not giving enough help to readers with learning difficulties.

The updated report outlines the work that has taken place at the school since, with inspectors noting that teachers are “ambitious for every pupil to fulfil the school’s ‘The best for every child’ motto” and that pupils “respond well to their teachers’ high expectations.”

Staff and pupils at Cookridge Holy Trinity are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors judged the school as Good in all categories. Picture: Google

Inspectors said: “Leaders are continuing to work on developing and embedding an ambitious curriculum. They have identified the important knowledge that they want pupils to know and remember. The mathematics curriculum is well sequenced and planned. Teachers build on what pupils have learned before.

"Leaders have invested in staff training. Because of this, teachers now have strong subject knowledge. More recent refinements and the embedding of the curriculum are now beginning to have the intended impact.”

Inspectors praised the behaviour of pupils with “rare instances of bullying dealt with swiftly and effectively,” and noted that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), previously a point of concern, now “receive the support that they need.”

