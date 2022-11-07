Holy Trinity School in Cookridge was inspected by schools regulator Ofsted, was criticised by inspectors for not giving enough help to readers with learning difficulties, while teachers were “not clear” about what students should learn in art, history and geography.

The report was published by Ofsted inspectors this month, following an inspection of the school back in June, and gave the rating of “requires improvement”.

It stated: “Most pupils make good progress in their learning. However, leaders’ ambitions are not realised for every child. Some pupils with special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND) or who are not yet fluent readers do not get the targeted support they need to address gaps in their learning.

The school has been told it must improve.

“Pupils enjoy and value their learning. They enjoy reading and read regularly. Older pupils who are not yet fluent readers do not catch up with their peers as quickly as they should.”

It added that the school was a “caring and welcoming environment”, and that pupils were taught the values of “equality and fairness.”

The report stated: “The quality of education which pupils receive varies. In some subjects, such as mathematics and physical education (PE), pupils learn well. This is because leaders have designed a curriculum in these subjects which is clear about what pupils need to know and be able to do.

"In other subjects, however, leaders have not designed the curriculum carefully enough to ensure that all pupils develop the knowledge and skills they need as quickly as possible. In art and design, history and geography, teachers are not clear about precisely what pupils need to learn at different stages.

“Teachers make judgements about pupils’ progress which are not grounded in a clear understanding of what pupils need to know and be able to do to get better in subjects.”

It added pupils with SEND were not always given effective support.

The report concluded: “In some subjects, assessment is not precise enough. It does not identify specific gaps and misconceptions which pupils have. The planned support and intervention for some pupils with SEND or who are not yet fluent readers is not targeted enough on the most important needs or barriers for these pupils.”