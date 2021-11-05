Schools break up for the Christmas holidays next month. Photo: Paul Atkinson

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Christmas school holidays 2021 in Leeds.

Note that academies, free schools, foundation schools and faith schools set their own term dates. You can check if your school follows the dates listed below on the GOV.UK website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When are the Christmas holidays?

Kids break up from school for the Christmas holidays on Friday 17 December.

The holidays then officially start on Monday 20 December.

When do kids return to school?

Kids return to school in the new year on Monday 3 January.

When are the Easter holidays?

The Easter holidays start on Monday 4 April and end on Monday 18 April.

Kids break up from school for the Easter holidays on Friday 25 February.

When does the summer term start?

The summer term starts on Tuesday April 19.

The first half of the term runs till Friday 27 May, before kids break up for the summer half term.

When is the summer half term?

The summer half term starts on Monday 30 May and ends on Friday 3 June.

Kids return to school on Monday 6 June.

When are the six week holidays?

The six week holidays start on Wednesday 27 July.