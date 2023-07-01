Building work starts on new Leeds Maths School on The Headrow in Leeds city centre

Leeds Building Society completed its move to a new head office on Sovereign Street in June 2021 after more than 80 years at its site on Albion Street's junction with The Headrow and now work to transform the building, led by Morgan Sindall Construction, is underway.

Leeds Mathematics School (LMaS) will provide a specialist Post-16, A Level curriculum with an emphasis on Mathematics and maths-based subjects. It will be one of 11 planned regional 16 – 19 specialist maths schools, a government manifesto pledge to enable more of our most mathematically able students to succeed in maths disciplines at top universities and pursue mathematically intensive careers.

The converted building will comprise a lecture theatre, classrooms, science laboratories, student study areas, breakout spaces, staff offices and a fitness studio.

LMaS is a partnership between The GORSE Academies Trust and The University of Leeds.

Upon winning the contract, Dan Marsh, project manager, Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We’re really excited to be giving this historic Leeds building a new lease of life. Our Yorkshire team is well experienced in delivering state-of-the-art educational facilities that inspire pupils, and we look forward to providing a high-quality environment for the mathematicians of tomorrow.”

The school will open in September 2023 and employ around 28 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff for 240 students aged between 16 and 19. Central to the vision of LMaS is a desire to widen participation in A Level and degree level Mathematics for students who do not traditionally engage with this subject.

David Holtham, Executive Principal at the GORSE Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with Morgan Sindall on the Leeds Mathematics School project. This building will become a centre of excellence for the delivery of mathematics in Leeds and will help to inspire future generations of young mathematicians in our city. We very much look forward to our first cohort of students starting with us in September.”

During the build programme, builders Morgan Sindall Construction will work with local education providers including local primary and secondary schools, Leeds College of Building and Leeds Beckett University to offer site visits that promote the new school and the careers that can be launched.