Building Futures Together achieves national recognition as approved training provider

Pudsey-based vocational training provider Building Futures Together (BFT) has reached a major milestone after securing registration with the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKRLP), a government-operated database of officially recognised training and education organisations.

The registration marks formal recognition of the Community Interest Company (CIC) as a trusted training provider. BFT, which helps young people, including students who are struggling with the school curriculum or are missing from education, gain hands-on experience and insight into the construction industry, now features on the nationally recognised database.

Managing director and co-founder at BFT, John Thornton, said: “BFT’s registration with the UKRLP is significant. It gives reassurance to the schools, parents, and students we work with that we meet national standards and are a credible, approved provider.

“Many of the young people we support are vulnerable or disengaged from education. This milestone confirms we’re offering a trustworthy, high-quality alternative route, one that’s aligned with the real-world skills and opportunities the construction sector can offer.

“It also opens the door to government-backed initiatives and funded training programmes, which will help support our plans to establish a dedicated 16-19 age provision and further strengthen pathways into the construction industry.”

BFT was co-founded in 2020 to help prevent more young people from becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training). It supports students passionate about joining the construction industry and helps schools to engage with pupils who struggle with the curriculum or are missing from education.

Between January and December 2024, BFT delivered 1,645 places, a 36 per cent increase on 2023. It is projected to deliver 2,100 places in 2025.

17-year-old Harley Beecroft, who attended the student programme and school holiday sessions, secured an apprenticeship with BFT’s partner Ivegate Building Services following the support he received.

Harley said: “Before I attended BFT, I was struggling in school due to a lack of support. The sessions helped me realise I was good with my hands and enjoyed practical work. The team gave me loads of encouragement and helped me build my confidence. I don’t think I would have secured the apprenticeship without BFT’s support. It’s going really well and I’m really grateful that BFT was there to provide vocational learning, something that wasn't available to me at school.”

BFT operates from a purpose-built training facility within mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) provider G&H’s head office. The facility includes eight bays providing 24 individual training spaces, a project room, and a classroom to support the delivery of entry-level and Level 1 qualifications in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning services.

Sessions run Monday to Friday during term time, from 9.20am to 2.30pm, with three staff providing structured, supportive training. Council-funded sessions are also offered during school holidays.

Whether you’re a parent, school or student with an interest in construction, to learn more about BFT (UKPRN: 10098362) visit https://buildingfuturestogether.me/