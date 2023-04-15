There was Iberian levels of sun out, I’d just finished a Bank Holiday Friday shift that left the rest of my weekend free and there was a festival-like atmosphere around the city. I was also chomping at the bit.

And while the assortment of dishes at Bumba hit the spot, I couldn’t help thinking it was missing that extra something. Me and my friend got outside one of the waterside pubs that graces the city’s South Bank before walking around the corner to Bomba, which is nestled away in Saw Mill Yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant opened last year following the huge success of the paella-at-home delivery service that was operated during the lockdown and the subsequent market stall set up.

Bomba Restaurant on Saw Mill Street opened in 2022 following the success of a paella delivery service during the lockdown. Photo: Simon Hulme

The restaurant maintains that feeling of familiarity with an open kitchen and charming wooden and exposed brick decor. There was a steady atmosphere when we arrived for our 6.30pm booking, with the fresh whiff of paella lulling you in.

After ordering our drinks – my colleague going for a “crisp and full bodied” Malaga cerveza and myself a glass of the much-touted Sangria, which went down a sugary treat – we took to picking our tapas, which meant begrudgingly missing out on the sumptuous looking paella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We settled on some of the Greatest Hits – patatas bravas, chorizo and squid – before one of the venue’s affable waiters gave us a guide on where to go for something a bit different.

Our first dishes landed promptly and the patatas bravas and chorizo in red wine sauce got things off to a belter, with the delectable crunch of the potatoes and soft texture of the sausage marrying well with their respective rich and tangy sauces.

Inside Bomba Restaurant in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

There was more saucy treats to come in the form of the ali oli that graced the trim calamari and the recommended special the Gambas Bravas, which saw some king prawns served in a subtle oily and tomato dip with fresh slices of garlic to boot. The complimentary slices of bread came in good use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As solid as the dishes were they didn’t quite set the world alight and there was one particular sticking point with the chickpea and spinach stew; a leftfield dish I’d hoped would be an eye opener but sadly represented a tasteless chickpea bog.

Add a plate of moreish loaded fries and the £51 paid for us two satisfied customers seemed more than reasonable, though if there is a next time I’ll surely opt for the paella.

Factfile

Our dishes during our visit to Bomba in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 1 Saw Mill Yard, Temple, Leeds LS11 5WH

Telephone: 0113 244 2382

Opening hours: (eg Sun-Tues, closed; Wed and Thurs, 12-3pm, 5-pm; Fri, 12-3pm, 5-10pm; Sat, 12-10pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores

Food: 6.5/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad