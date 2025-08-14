BGS student secures elite apprenticeship with Goldman Sachs

A RISING financier has landed a coveted Software Engineering Degree Apprenticeship with Goldman Sachs – one of the most competitive programmes in the country.

Dev Basra, 18, a student at Bradford Grammar School (BGS), today achieved an A* in A Level Maths, and three As in Further Maths, Physics and Economics and will soon begin his career with the global investment banking firm in London.

Said Dev, of Bradford: “I’m really happy with my grades and relieved. I had four interviews to secure my apprenticeship and I’m excited to be starting in September and to meet new people.”

The apprenticeship combines hands-on engineering experience with a degree from Queen Mary University of London – a fast-track route into the industry that attracted thousands of applicants, with reportedly just 0.6 per cent gaining a place.

“I chose the apprenticeship route because I wanted to learn by doing,” Dev explained.

“This programme offers the best of both worlds – real experience working alongside top-tier engineers, while gaining a degree from a Russell Group university. It’s an incredible opportunity to grow quickly, both personally and professionally.”

Dev joined BGS at the age of eight and credits the school’s environment, and particularly the maths department, for helping him to thrive.

“BGS gave me the right academic environment to succeed,” he said. “The support from teachers – especially in maths – pushed me to aim higher and helped me stay focused on my goals.”

Dev served as a Senior Prefect and led the school’s Maths Society. He also tutored maths regularly, created maths content on social media and built a successful DJing business, performing at venues and managing long-term contracts.

“Running my own business alongside school taught me a huge amount about professionalism, time management and entrepreneurship,” he said. “I’ve always looked for ways to challenge myself.”

The Software Engineering Degree Apprenticeship with Goldman Sachs is one of the most competitive apprenticeships in the UK. Dev said: “The application process was intense – with multiple stages and interviews – so getting the offer felt unbelievable. It showed me that if you aim high and put in the work, even the most selective opportunities are within reach.

“I’m hugely grateful to my family – my mum, dad, twin sister and older sister – whose support has meant everything to me. I wouldn’t be where I am without it.”

Looking ahead, Dev hopes to build a career in quantitative finance, using his mathematical and data science skills to solve complex problems in the industry.

“In five to ten years, I’d love to be in a senior role, working as a quant and continuing to build on the skills I’ve developed so far,” he said.

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, said: “Dev has combined academic excellence with initiative and drive beyond the classroom – qualities that will serve him well at Goldman Sachs. Gaining a place on a programme that accepts only a tiny fraction of applicants is not only an exceptional achievement, it also shows that elite opportunities are open to those who take bold routes as well as traditional ones.”