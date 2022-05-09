Running between Monday 9 May and Thursday 12 May, the SATs exams (also known as standardised assessment tests) test students across England on both English and maths.

Pupils in their final year of primary school face six tests in total over the four-day period, examining their ability and understanding of punctuation, grammar, mathematical reasoning and reading.

This year marks the first time primary school exams have been held since 2019.

The exams are designed to check the educational progress of each student and help identify areas for improvement, however some teachers have criticised how accurate they are and the effect they have on children's wellbeing.

One teacher in Leeds took to social media this week to express his concerns about the exams: “After all the disruption you have had over the past three years, my heart goes out to you sitting these useless exams," said Chris Dyson, headteacher at Parklands Primary School.

“Sadly the Government say you have to do them so we have no choice.

“We can, as teachers, head teachers, be there for you if you feel anxious - so talking is good."

Here is a quiz based on the types of questions asked to 11-year-old students sitting the SATs exams - what did you score?

Below are the answers.

1. Did she play tennis on your team last year

2. 712

3. What is the temperature now

4. 9

5. Make sure you lock the gate before you leave.

6. 308

7. many

8. 4.6

9. I will be running a half marathon – 13 miles – next week!