Amelia following her dreams with Motorsport Engineering degree at University of Derby

Coming from a family of motorsport enthusiasts, Amelia Shackleton always had a keen interest in motorsport engineering. Amelia, from Grimsby, didn’t believe that she would get the grades needed at A-Level to follow her dreams so when she did better than expected, she decided to try Clearing to see what options were available to her.

Keeping it in the family

Amelia has fond memories of being around a race track. As a child, she would often watch British Superbikes on the TV and, occasionally, she’d be taken to a racetrack where her Step Dad would be working away in the garage.

She said: “I was too young to be in the garage with my step-dad, but I have such good memories of watching the British Superbikes.

“I loved the fast-paced environment, the hustle and bustle and the noise. My Uncle is a mechanic, and my Grandad is a mechanical engineer, so I had a desire to follow in their footsteps.”

Belief and a much-needed boost

However, Amelia put her ambitions to work in engineering on the backburner after suffering with a crisis in confidence during her A-Levels.

“I had always harboured an ambition to be an engineer, but I came from a school that was quite academic,” she said.

“Very few practical options were presented to me post-16, and so I applied to study English Literature at one university, and English and Classical Literature at another.

“Throughout my A-Levels, I struggled with confidence. However, my results were far better than I expected them to be and, with some encouragement from my mum, I thought ‘I can do this; I can be an engineer’.

“The results really gave me a boost. My Mum was very supportive and was the one who suggested I try UCAS Clearing.

“I went onto the website on A-Level Results Day and searched for motorsport engineering courses at university. The University of Derby course was one of the top searches, and so I called the Clearing Hotline and spoke with one of the academics who talked me through the Motorsport Engineering degree.

“I was instantly put at ease and reassured that this was the right choice for me.”

What next?

Amelia was offered a place at Derby studying for a BEng (Hons) in Motorsport Engineering with a Foundation Year.

The Foundation Year offers students the chance to strengthen skills, knowledge and confidence – with extensive support from expert staff – before advancing to stage one of an honours degree.

It is particularly beneficial for those who are planning a career change and want to get to grips with aspects of subjects which are new.

The course offers vital technical and digital skills alongside practical experience, with the option to switch the degree in Year 2 to either BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering, BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering or continue studying on BEng (Hons) Motorsport Engineering.

Amelia said: “I am so happy with my choice of study. I’m now the third family member in succession to go into engineering, and the first female. That’s such a big deal.

“I’m in my second year of studying motorsport engineering and highlights have included being a part of the University team that visited Brands Hatch ahead of the Formula Student championship and Radical SR1 Cup Championship.

“I got to apply what I’d learned in the classroom in a real-life situation. The driver of the Radical SR1 was a former GP racing driver and he passed on the experience of what a driver would want from his car on race day. It was really useful.”

Industry-standard facilities

The University’s motorsport workshop, which is based at Markeaton Street, is equipped with several different race vehicles, engines and gearboxes where students can gain hands-on experience.

The facility is set up to deliver learning across advanced power train engineering, motorsport chassis design and computational fluid dynamics. There is a state-of-the-art computer lab, a mechanical workshop and a practical space containing a wind tunnel and test engine where the aerodynamics of objects is studied.

Amelia, though, has found a new love of Mathematics whilst studying her degree.

She said: “Before I joined Derby, maths was just something to get out of the way. I now understand what maths can do for you, and how you can apply it to real-life situations and I really enjoy learning about it.”

The future

While Amelia is unsure as to what her future career will be, she knows she wants to stay in motorsport.

“When I first came to Derby, I just wanted to pass the first year,” she said, “now I’m putting myself out of my comfort zone and know that the sky is the limit with regards the future.

“I am so pleased that I chose Derby. My family are very proud, and I would recommend the course to anyone interested in engineering.”