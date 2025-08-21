Ambition and achievement on show at Laisterdyke Leadership Academy on GCSE results day

Laisterdyke Leadership Academy pupils celebrate GCSE results success.

Leading learners at Laisterdyke Leadership Academy are ready to take their next steps after receiving their GCSE results.

Among the many pupils celebrating today is high-achiever Wareesha Rahman whose aspirations to pursue a career in aerospace engineering are one step closer following an impressive haul of six grade 9s (the highest possible grade) and one grade 8.

Fellow aspiring aerospace engineer, Osman Amiri, is also building brilliant beginnings after celebrating a string of top grades including one grade 9 and three grade 8s.

Habiba Akther Ruma, another of this year’s shining stars, is celebrating after earning three grade 9s and three grade 8s, while fellow pupil Aafrin Khalifa is on cloud nine with two grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Among those celebrating today is Abdul Baazil Basahrat, who achieved a strong set of GCSE results, including two grade 8s. Having sadly lost his father during exam season, he dedicated his success to his family, saying: “I would like to dedicate my success to my parents — to my late father and to all they have done for me.”

Joining the school later in their secondary education has not held back Aahil Hallaldeen and Muhammad Abdul Rafay, who have quickly become valued members of the Laisterdyke Leadership Academy community. Aahil’s achievements include two grade 8s and three grade 7s, while Abdul Rafay is celebrating a strong set of results, including one grade 8 and one grade 7, among others.

Hafeez Khan, Principal at Laisterdyke Leadership Academy, said:

"As our pupils receive their results, they stand at the gateway to an exciting new chapter in their lives. The dedication and perseverance they have shown throughout their studies will guide them in the years ahead, whether they continue in education, begin training, or move into the world of work. We wish each of them every success as they shape their own futures and turn their ambitions into reality."

Laisterdyke Leadership Academy is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://laisterdykeleadershipacademy.com/