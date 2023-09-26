A Leeds school has opened a sensory hub with mood lighting, soothing music and an “infinity mirror” for students with complex needs.

On the outside, it may look like a rather ordinary wooden dome – but The Hive, as it has been named by students, is set to transform learning at Allerton Primary School in Alwoodley.

Built on the school grounds in Lingfield Approach, the hub has been designed by pastoral care experts with input from learners at the school. It is hoped the calming environment will boost focus for students.

As well as the relaxing tunes and gentle lighting, the hub has been kitted out with stimulating features like textured walls, projection lamps, “wobble cushions” and toys. And in the future, school leaders want to develop an entire sensory garden directly outside the building.

Up-and-coming pop star Nath Brooks opened the new sensory facility at Allerton CofE Primary School, in Lingfield Approach, Leeds, with students Luca and Elinoy, headteacher Helen Stott, and students Kaira and Bobby. Photo: James Hardisty.

The project, including the building, resources and gardens, represents an investment of £25,000.

Headteacher Helen Stott, who recently won a National Headteacher of the Year Award, explained: “As a fully inclusive school, we couldn’t ignore the need for a dedicated sensory facility any longer.

“Like many other mainstream schools, we have high numbers of children with specific needs and those numbers are growing nationally.

“We need to offer more bespoke learning spaces and services centred around these children’s more complex needs, and we wanted it to be magical, making use of the amazing grounds we already have.”

The new sensory hub at Allerton CofE Primary School is complete with mood lighting, soothing music and an “infinity mirror” - and has so far been explored by students Isabel and Tiyahna, pop star Nath Brooks, and students Mohammed and Eden. Photo: James Hardisty.

She added: “The Hive is a significant leap forward in our provision and will be crucial in supporting our children’s social, emotional, and academic skills and development. It’s a huge asset to the school and an innovation for other schools to follow.”

Sameer is a Year 5 pupil at the school who helped come up with ideas for the project. He said: “It will make my friends feel good when they’re in it because it is a calm place with lots of great equipment. It makes me feel proud to see it come to life.”