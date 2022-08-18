A-level results day 2022: Live updates as students across Leeds receive their grades
A-level results day has arrived and students across Leeds are discovering their grades.
Live A-level results day updates
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 08:11
Nervous excitement at Elliott Hudson College
YEP reporter Alex Grant is at Elliott Hudson College in Beeston, where he says there is “a buzz of nervous excitement filling the air”.
Clearing places in Leeds
Wanting to study in Leeds and getting ready to go through clearing? Look no further.
Every Leeds university with undergraduate clearing places for 2022/23 admissions
2022 could be one of the most competitive years for university courses – but there are still clearing options in Leeds.
Clearing information
Clearing is how universities fill remaining places and applications can be made using it if a student is not holding an offer from elsewhere.
Clearing information for Leeds’ three universities - including University of Leeds
What you need to know about Clearing at the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Trinity University as A Level results day is tomorrow.
What to expect
The day has finally arrived! Many students will be unsure what to expect from the day, so it may be worth taking a look at our handy guide containing information on timings, appeals and more.
A Level results day in Leeds - here is what you can expect and how to appeal
A Level results day in Leeds takes place this week - here is what to expect.